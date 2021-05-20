Racer Pierce Brown’s road to Supercross

By David Winkworth | [email protected]

Many have dreamed of being a motorcycle racer and for one lucky Pierce Brown, he is living that dream. Brown, whose hometown is listed as Sandy, returns to Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium for Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

“It was unreal last year and a dream come true! I went to the events when they were here (at Rice-Eccles stadium) when I was younger,” Brown said. “My dad got me into riding bikes when I was 3 years old...”

Brown, who put together a great rookie season on the track in 2020 as he took ninth in the season competing in seven of the nine races on the track. “I lived 20 minutes away from the stadium and it felt like a vacation for me. It was great to be at home for my rookie season and all in all I was happy with it for the most part and could have been better.”

Despite missing two races due to a broken wrist, Brown’s injuries never hurt his confidence to get back on the bike again.

“After surgery I could not picture myself on a bike again but great people around me helped me recover and not quit. Four months after surgery I was back on the bike and it gave me fire to keep moving forward and I’ve always pushed through the injuries,” Brown said. “When I got back on a bike after my injuries everything came back naturally and it was so much fun to me. All the second thoughts and doubts went away, and I was happy being back doing what I loved.”

Brown is heading into the 2021 season with a new team as he joined forces with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team.

“The team is awesome!” Brown exclaimed. “It is the same team, but new bikes and new teammates who have been with me 100% of the way. I have spent a lot of time with my teammates who are high caliber riders and take their knowledge and use it for my future.”

His new teammates include 450SX front runner, Justin Barcia, and 250SX teammate Michael Mosiman.

“I try to pick out what I can learn from them whether I’m out struggling at the test track or a race. They can relate to what I’m going through and to learn their mindset on race day and seeing them stress-free is eye opening to me to be better.”

Brown has had made great accomplishments early in his career at the age of 18 as he had three top-5 finishes in rookie 250SX Supercross season, finished second in 2017 Monster Energy Super 250 Allstars and placed 12th in 2019 250MX Florida National.

“They have been great, and I haven’t had that great breakout race yet,” Brown said. “I feel like I am an underdog and it fuels a fire for me every race. My riding has got so much better, and it has given me extra confidence and with experience brings confidence.”

As Covid-19 has impacted so many events in the sports world, which included Super Cross, Brown’s rookie year was unlike any other rookie season. Being a rookie was not the only hardship he and his team had to deal with in 2020. Having no fans cheering was no fun.

“I enjoy having fans. It brings a vibe you can’t match without them. Hearing the crowd going crazy. It has been cool to have some fans at the track again where it brings the energy up and makes everything a bit better compared to no one in the stands,” Brown said.

Brown has accomplished a lot in his young career so far, but he has a lot of goals and is setting his sights on winning in Salt Lake City.

“I want to win races; I want to be a champion in my career and once I accomplishment them I will always be watching more,” Brown said. “Winning in Salt Lake would be a dream come true. It would be the biggest way to go out with a big and unreal win.”















