Canyons School District to continue its meals to go

By Julie Slama

Chicken nuggets, hamburgers, sandwiches, carrots, raisins and more may be packaged into school lunches this summer.

Area children, age 18 years and under, will be able to have free meals at select curbside school locations beginning June 1. The meals are for any youth those ages, not just Canyons School District students, and parents may pick up the meals without children present.

The meals will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until the meals run out. Families will be provided enough food to cover the week. Two breakfasts and lunches will be given out on Tuesdays, and three breakfasts and lunches will be given out on Thursdays.

Daily menus can be found at canyonsdistrict.nutrislice.com.

The meals are provided at these locations:

East Midvale Elementary, 6990 S. 300 East, Midvale

Midvale Elementary, 7830 South Chapel St., Midvale

Jordan High, 95 Beetdigger Blvd., Sandy

Bell View Elementary, 9800 S. 800 East, Sandy

Butler Middle, 7530 S. 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights

Sandy Elementary, 8725 S. 280 East, Sandy

Willow Springs Elementary, 13288 Lone Rock Dr., Draper

Crescent Elementary, 11100 S. 230 East, Sandy

Midvalley Elementary, 217 E. 7800 South, Midvale

Copperview Elementary, 8449 Monroe St., Midvale

Students enrolled in CSD’s by-invitation Summer Boost program will be served free breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday, during the days of June 7-24, in the cafeteria of the school site they are attending. Breakfast for those students will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m., and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.