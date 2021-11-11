Holiday boutique on Nov. 12 to benefit Jordan Valley students

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

In need of the perfect gift and yet, want to support a good cause?

Jordan Valley School’s annual holiday boutique will be at 4 p.m., Nov. 12 at Canyons School District’s office, 9361 S. 300 East, Sandy. It will be held until 7 p.m.

There will be vendors who will have handcrafted items to purchase or an opportunity to buy items from direct sales companies, said school principal Stacey Nofsinger.

As of mid-October, she anticipates similar items as previous years such as holiday wreaths, holiday decorations, skin wash and lotion, in addition to a lot of tech donations they’ve already received for the boutique.

“We’ll also have a silent auction for items there so people can come and do Christmas shopping,” she said. “They can purchase whatever they want that day and bid on items at the silent auction. And the money from the silent auction as well as the $30 table rental fee all goes to support our PTA.”

PTA membership chair Betty Shaw said the money from this fundraiser supports teacher grants, teacher appreciation week and items for students that can’t be purchased with educational funds.

Jordan Valley students have severe multiple disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, seizure disorders, communication impairments, genetic disorders and syndromes, deaf–blindness and students who are extremely medically fragile. The goal at Jordan Valley School is to improve the quality of life for students, age five to 22, and their families.