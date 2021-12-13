Two Sandy City Council members bid farewell

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

Two members of the Sandy City Council, Kris Nicholl and Brooke Christensen, will have their time on the council come to an end when the new year begins. They agreed to answer a few questions about their experience of serving Sandy City.







Why did you choose to run for mayor rather than running to keep your seat on the council?

Nicholl: My 11-year tenure in public service under two administrations prepared me very well to be the mayor. I felt that I could be more beneficial to the city and the citizens working as the mayor to improve city services and our responsiveness to the citizen’s needs.

Christensen: I have absolutely loved serving District 1—it has truly been an honor. I ran for mayor because I wanted Sandy residents to have the option to vote for an experienced, conservative voice that supports our public safety and focuses on the core functions of government. I didn’t see that option from the candidates running so I threw my hat in the ring.





What's the biggest lesson you've learned from your time on the council?

Nicholl: I learned the true definition of public service.

Christensen: If you take the time to listen, you can come to a compromise that benefits our city.





What specific accomplishment(s) are you most proud of from your time on the council?

Nicholl:

Making the Sandy (Animal) Shelter no-kill.

Removing the gas chamber from Sandy's Animal Shelter.

Putting solid protections in place to preserve Sandy foothills and Dimple Dell Park.

Amending archaic animal code regulation.

Correcting pay scales for our firefighters and police officers without raising taxes.

Christensen:

Kuwahara rezoning

Creating and implementing the South Valley Sports & Tourism Committee.

Adjusting public safety staffing and pay scales to current levels.

2021 National Day of Service Project.

Working on so many committees (CDBG, Historic, PUAB, Senior Center, Jordan River Commission, ULCT, I-15 projects, South Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hale Centre Theatre).

Main Street Park remodel.

So many sidewalk projects.





What has been the most rewarding part of being on the council?

Nicholl: The friendships I have made and the opportunity to give back to the community I was raised in.

Christensen: Working with community partners, residents, and city employees to find creative solutions to issues. I have worked on issues from chicken and rat concerns to affordable housing projects and I have enjoyed them all.





What's next for you?

Nicholl: Being on the City Council has broadened my skill set and created new opportunities for me specifically in land use and land use policy. I plan to put my entire skill set to good use and plan to stay involved.

Christensen: I’m not sure. Probably kids activities, PTA, Arthritis Foundation, church service, etc. But I know I won’t stop being involved in Sandy issues.











