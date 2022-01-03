Alta View students share pies with principal, faculty, volunteer

Six willing souls got smeared by students in celebration of their school successfully surpassing its status.



Say that six times fast.



By the end of a short assembly that streamed in classrooms and to parents, several Alta View Elementary students successfully smeared colorful whipped pies in the six faces belonging to their principal, faculty and a volunteer in celebration of the school surpassing their fundraising goal, bringing in $15,600 for the elementary school PTA. Principal Scott Jameson even wore a mask, snorkel and fins to the event.

