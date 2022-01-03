Alta View students share pies with principal, faculty, volunteer

Alta View students share pies with principal, faculty, volunteerJan 03, 2022 03:52PM ● By Julie Slama
Alta View principal Scott Jameson, faculty members and school volunteer Dr. Allyn Kau all willing volunteered to have students smear pies in their faces in response to a successful fundraising campaign. (Julie Slama/City Journals)
Six willing souls got smeared by students in celebration of their school successfully surpassing its status.
Say that six times fast.
By the end of a short assembly that streamed in classrooms and to parents, several Alta View Elementary students successfully smeared colorful whipped pies in the six faces belonging to their principal, faculty and a volunteer in celebration of the school surpassing their fundraising goal, bringing in $15,600 for the elementary school PTA. Principal Scott Jameson even wore a mask, snorkel and fins to the event.