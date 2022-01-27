Jordan Valley students use sidewalk for adaptive tricycles

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

Jordan Valley students can now pedal a perimeter, thanks to new sidewalks that now connect existing ones around their school building.

“Our students can now walk or ride all the way around the school without having to go into a driveway,” Principal Stacey Nofsinger said. “The physical therapy on adaptive trikes is much better thanks to wider sidewalks. In the past the sidewalk would end at the big ramps that used to help get kids in wheelchairs on buses, which now buses have their own mechanical ramps, so that’s how old they were.”

She said that with the sidewalks, they’re also able to teach students appropriate safety measures of walking on sidewalks, and many sensory activities now can take place outdoors. There also is a concentrate pad where students can participate in adaptive PE activities or take part in a bubble or chalk activity.

The sidewalks as well as the demolition of the cement ramp were completed by mid-August, after six months of construction following three years of discussion.