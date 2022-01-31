Jordan Valley students given a dino-mite treat with Jurassic era visitors

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

Jordan Valley students got a rare up-close glimpse of what it was like during the Jurassic era when dinosaurs walked on Earth as a life-like raptor and its baby made it right through the school’s front doors and into the cafeteria.

As part of the national tour, Dino and Dragon Stroll connects with local food banks and food pantries to help “Stomp Out Hunger,” but also took the time to give students an opportunity to have a close-up exchange with the dinosaurs.

Dinosaur handler Chris King brought the two dinosaurs that danced, roared and allowed the students to pet them at Jordan Valley, a school dedicated to serving students who have severe special needs.

“I like to bring the dinosaurs to kids who may not be able to come to the venue so they can have a chance to have a close personal experience,” he said, adding that the trio had visited children in a local hospital earlier that day.

The Dinosaur and Dragon Stroll also provided each Canyons student with a code to enter the December exhibit at the Mountain America Exposition Center for free.