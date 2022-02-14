Sandy couple celebrates 75 sweet years of Valentines

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

Think what you want to about Valentine’s Day—the sappy cards and obligatory chocolates. But whether you love it or hate it, the story of Tony and Vina Borrero is a sweet one.

They met in 1944 at the height of World War II. Tony was stationed at Fort Douglas and serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1946, and have been together ever since. At ages 102 and 98, Tony and Vina celebrated their 75th Valentine’s Day together in February.

Their lives have been filled with hard work, children and grandchildren, travels around the world, ballroom dancing and nights out at their favorite restaurants. The Borreros moved to Cedarwood at Sandy Senior Living a few years ago. As the years pass, their love and willingness to care for one another grows stronger.

“I’m glad to help her because I love her so much. She’s just such a wonderful person. She made me the person I am today, and she’s the best wife I could ever have,” Tony said. He cares for Vina, who has gone blind, by taking her for walks, going to activities with her and helping her with daily tasks.

Vina appreciates having Tony at her side each day. “He is everything you could want in a lifelong partner. He has such a kind heart, and each day I grow more thankful to have him by my side,” Vina said.

Tony has some advice to share: “The key to a long and happy marriage is to respect and love each other, and to never speak harshly to one another. You can’t lose with a formula like that.”



