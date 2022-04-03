After spring cleaning, find the right place to donate, sell or dispose of items

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

Spring cleaning isn’t just about wiping down walls—it’s about getting the clutter out of your house and yard. Sandy offers some good options. Here is information on the bulk waste program, what Deseret Industries accepts, and the best way to make money selling at Kid to Kid or a yard sale.

Sandy’s spring 2022 bulk waste pickup happens from March through May. Residents should get a card in the mail with their pickup date. Garbage piles of both garbage and green waste (yard debris) can be put out on the curb up to 72 hours early.

Mayor Monica Zoltanski stars in a two-and-a-half minute YouTube video educating residents on the bulk waste rules. It’s available on the city’s website and Facebook page. An essential part of keeping the program depends on keeping waste out of storm drains.

“The bulk waste program is changing. Remember, only you can keep contaminants and debris out of our storm drain system,” a friendly and dedicated Sandy Public Works employee reminds the mayor in the video.

Sandy Public Works also subsidizes a dumpster program year-round. On their dumpster reservation page, Sandy residents can schedule a 30-cubic-yard dumpster to be delivered to their house for up to 72 hours. The cost is $180. The city pays the delivery and dumping charges. Call 801-568-2999 with questions.

Things that aren’t ready for the dumpster can be donated to a good cause, like Deseret Industries. The Sandy D.I. at 825 E. 9400 South is happy to take your donations, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Appointments are not required.

The website lists items that can be donated. Since they will be resold, people are encouraged to have donations “be washed, ironed, mended or repaired to be ready to serve the needs of others.”

Donations are accepted at the drive-thru, where you can get a tax receipt for the estimated value of the donation. Keep in mind that donations close two hours before the store does, and leaving donations when the center is closed is illegal.

The D.I. cannot accept food or drugs, wet or mildewy items, large appliances, some electronics such as CRT TVs and CRT computer monitors. They also don’t accept firearms, ammunition or mattresses/box springs.

Before you head to the D.I., you might try your luck across the street at the original Kid to Kid location, 792 E. 9400 South.

“We buy a lot of things, from clothing to toys to furniture. Knowing when items are in the highest demand helps you get the most out of your gently used kids’ items,” said store manager Adam Ramos.

For starters, think opposite seasons. “We’re always prepping for the next season. Right now we’re buying shorts and sandals, not Christmas dresses. At the end of the summer we’ll need back to school clothes,” Ramos said.

Clothing and items need to be clean and in good condition. You can walk away with cash, but accepting store credit will get you 20% more.

“We take clothes from preemie to size 14. We also buy (and sell) toys, cribs, pack-and-plays, swings, bouncers, high chairs—just about anything but car seats,” Ramos said.

Ramos can save you some time if you’re coming to sell that pile of infant clothes you got for your baby shower.

“We definitely see patterns. We have so much newborn stuff and have to turn people away. The items are good quality—a lot of times they still have the tags on. But we just have so much.

“We also notice that girls have growth spurts at size four, and boys have theirs at size six. We tend to have a surplus of those sizes,” Ramos said. Buy back stops two hours before the store’s closing time.

There’s one last money-maker to try before you give up on all your (amazing!) stuff—a yard sale. Follow Sandy’s rules on yard sales to keep the city and your neighbors happy.

Residents can only have three garage sales per year, and there must be 14 days between each one. Garage sales can’t last longer than 48 hours.

“Super” garage sales, where three to five neighbors pool their items together are permitted, but all the items need to stay at just one residence. The items sold must be “used” items from that residence.

Dallas Reid of Sandy said he loves hosting a good yard sale, but to make it worth your time they are a lot of work. His tips for success are to put up signs, post a free ad on KSL Classifieds (consider paying for a premium ad), make sure you have change and watch out for the early birds who are there before the posted time.

“Yard sales are a great way to consolidate. You would be amazed at the value others find in something that no longer has value to you.

“I am always satisfied with the clean look of my home and the extra cash in my pocket (or Venmo) after a yard sale,” Reid said.

Reid’s final tip: finish in time to take whatever doesn’t sell over to the D.I.