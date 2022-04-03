Make a difference in Sandy and Alta this Earth Day

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

On Nov. 3, the day after the Sandy mayoral election, candidate Zach Robinson did something that showed his love for Sandy City.

“I spent the day after the election gathering up all of our signage. Sandy chose to opt in to a program to recycle candidacy signs. All I had to do was drop it off at the public works building at 8775 S. 700 West,” Robinson said.

Robinson describes himself as “an avid recycler,” so being able to recycle signs instead of putting them in a landfill was great. “I’d like to see it be permanent!”

Robinson’s commitment to the environment is shared by many in Sandy. Earth Day is April 22. Sandy residents are encouraged to join an Earth Day event or cleanup, like those at Dimple Dell Regional Park or Alta ski area.

“We’re hosting the sixth annual Earth Day Cleanup Event Sat., April 23 in Dimple Dell Regional Park. All Sandy residents are invited to help,” said Joyce Walker of the Dimple Dell Preservation Committee.

The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. at the Wrangler Trailhead, 10350 S. 1300 East. The purpose of the project is to remove trash and invasive weeds throughout the park. Families, individuals and church and community groups are all welcome.

“The help of organizations who have partnered with us over the years is crucial to the success of these events and the ongoing care of the park,” Walker said.

DDPC will provide instructions and garbage bags for volunteers. DDPC asks that people wear work gloves and appropriate clothing, including good shoes. Please bring shovels, hand spades and rakes.

Walker said she is excited to see “marked improvement” in the condition of the area since the DDPC was created six years ago.

“Many areas that were previously choked out by invasive weeds have now begun to reestablish with native plants, which are important to the wildlife that lives in the park. This is due to the efforts of thousands of willing volunteers over the past years,” Walker said.

The area spans over 600 acres, running northeast from 1300 East up to the historic Muir-Poulsen home and orchard on Mount Jordan Road. Walker said DDPC is grateful for the ongoing help from park employees, volunteers, running groups, horse riding groups and many others who use and care for the park.

“They are all crucial to the success of the continuing care of the park,” Walker said. Dimple Dell is a priority for Mayor Monica Zoltanski, who has been vocal about her interest in the area for a long time.

A bit farther east, Alta is hosting their 13th annual Earth Day event April 16. Multiple activities will cover hands-on education about wildlife species and the unique environmental issues the area faces.

Alta’s website (www.alta.com) describes the event as focused on connecting with the area so people can learn to care for it and use is sustainably.

“[Our event] encourages environmental stewardship, responsible recreation and awareness of the relationship between climate change and the future of the ski industry in Little Cottonwood Canyon,” wrote the organizers.

Experts from Tracy Aviary will help people identify the over 100 species of birds that live in the area. Rangers will be on hand to teach about the ecology and geology of Alta by skiing out from the Sunnyside lift (lift ticket required).

Registration is required for some activities, like snowshoeing with a naturalist who will help people look for and identify animal tracks.

Recycling and reducing plastic use will also be the focus. Ski Trucks will be there to accept old skis and snowboards for recycling. The Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective will also be there to take old bikes and bike parts, even those that seem damaged beyond repair, for recycling and refurbishment.

To encourage cutting down on single-use plastic in home products, they’ll have a refill station. Bring your own reusable containers and fill up on household items like soap, shampoo, conditioner and floss. Refilled items are charged by weight.

More information on the DDPC cleanup can be found on their Facebook page, or by directly contacting Joyce Walker at [email protected]. Information and registration on the Alta events is on their website www.alta.com. Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

DDPC is encouraged by the increased community awareness and hope it continues.

“Awareness has improved the park area,” Walker said. “It is wonderful to see users take strong stewardship and interest in passing along a legacy of love and protection of this great gem in our community.”