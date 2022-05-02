Jordan baseball players strive for all-around greatness

By Ryanne Riet | [email protected]

Jordan High School’s boys baseball team has a strong emphasis on teamwork. They pride themselves on working together to achieve a common goal.

“My players’ drive this year has been about controlling the controllable and realizing their success comes from a solid team effort,” said coach Chad Fife. “Our goal this year is to bring home another state championship.”

After playing successfully in a tournament in St. George this past March, the Jordan High Beetdiggers are steadily moving forward. “Our philosophy is one game at a time, regardless of who we play,” said Fife.

The team strives for greatness on and off the field, in school and out of school as well. “My players spend hours contributing to multiple service projects in and out of school,” Fife said. “We have spent the last three years being a part of Thanksgiving Hero’s and preparing and serving meals at St. Vincent de Paul’s. My players have learned to recognize when others around them are in need.”

Several seniors on the team have college offers and are taking this year just one game at a time before deciding which college field to dirty their cleats on.

Keeping it light, the team enjoys their tradition of starting out the year with a clean cut hairstyle that will gradually throughout the season become more wild. “We have bleached, mohawked, buzzed, dyed maroon, we have done it all,” Fife said.

Fife uses an acronym for his essential lesson.

“I hope my players learn more than anything to W.I.N., they need to learn ‘what’s important now,’” Fife said. “I expect my players to perform well in the classroom and at home. I have an amazing group of players this year that are hard workers, respectful, and do many things to help lift others.”