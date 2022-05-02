Alta soccer shoots for goals on and off the field

By Ryanne Riet | [email protected]

This spring season the Alta High School boys soccer team has gone above and beyond to bring their school pride.

“Our seniors are amazing! They are focused on being a family,” said Alta boys soccer coach Mackenzie Hyer. “The team’s success is everyone’s success.”

Entering the home stretch of the season the Alta boys soccer team sits 8-1 in the region and ranked third in the RPI.

“Of course we are striving for a region and state championship,” Hyer said.

Two standout players on the Alta Hawk’s soccer team are the team captains Faris Kurdi and Carter Bell.

“Faris is stellar in the middle of the field,” Hyer said. “Invaluable on both offense and defense.”

“Carter leads the team in goals and assists,” Hyer continued.

Alta soccer started in 1983 and has many traditions that are still a vital part of the team mission and drive today. “Some we hold close to our hearts,” Hyer said, “but things like strong character, excelling in the classroom, and being a family are hopefully visible to anyone that sees us play or knows the team.”