Dancing Through the Ages event celebrates intergenerational connections

Older adult residents at Cedarwood at Sandy enjoyed an intergenerational dance celebration aimed to connect generations through the love of dance. More than 100 dancers from Local Motion dance studio performed at the event, and the older adults joined in the fun.

“Our favorite types of events to host at Cedarwood are those that bring our local community together,” said Katelen Perfili, wellness director of Cedarwood at Sandy. “We look forward to providing a unique opportunity for our residents to have fun and be engaged, as well as connect multiple generations in a monumental way that will leave a lasting, positive impact in our community.”

The Dancing Through The Ages event corresponded with National Intergenerational Day on June 1 and featured more than a dozen dance groups performing a variety of genres from ballet to tap, jazz to hip-hop, and contemporary. But the first performance of the night featured the combined talents of Cedarwood of Sandy residents and Local Motion dancers.

Marilyn McKay, a resident of Cedarwood at Sandy, participated in the intergenerational performance and was excited to get out on the dance floor with the children. Although she doesn’t have prior dance experience, her fun personality and confidence helped her get through.

This event is similar to many of the activities McKay enjoys at Cedarwood. A natural-born leader, she is fond of the arts, and frequently participates in a reader’s theater group at the community, and has expressed interest in spearheading the start of ballroom dance class within the community.

“I’ve always said I was born with two left feet,” McKay said. “But anytime I have the chance to be out on the dance floor or have fun with children you can count me in.”

The performances were choreographed to a decade mix that included hits by Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Walk the Moon. Families of the residents and dancers supported the event and enjoyed free waffles from Waffle Love.

“At Local Motion, we don’t just want kids to learn to love dance,” said Katie Lombardi, director of Local Motion dance studio. “We also want to encourage them to be involved in our communities, so we are excited to bring the fun of dance to the seniors of Cedarwood.”

Cedarwood at Sandy is a community with active older adult residents. It offers independent and assisted living apartment homes, as well as memory care.

“Intergenerational events provide the perfect opportunity for younger and older generations to learn from each other,” said Austin Sorenson, executive director of Cedarwood at Sandy. “It instills a positive sense of purpose in our residents and leaves a lasting impression on younger generations, teaching them to respect and value elders that help to keep memories and history alive within families and the greater community.”