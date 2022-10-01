Students begin school year in three new school buildings

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

Thousands of students began the 2022-23 school year in new Sandy school buildings.

Challenger opened its doors for preschool through eighth-grade students on its new campus, a couple blocks west of its former location on the former Reams grocery store site near 10600 South and 700 East.

The former Beehive Science and Technology Academy secondary school expanded to include primary students and moved to the former Shopko location near Highland Drive and 9400 South.

Glacier Hills Elementary sits on the former Edgemont Elementary campus and combined White City students who attended both Edgemont and Bell View elementary schools. It features colors and lights that are reminiscent of aurora borealis and rippled textures that resemble ancient ice throughout the school.

The former Bell View school building now has been remodeled and is the home of Diamond Ridge High, an alternative to large, comprehensive high schools, and Entrada, its sister school for adult education.