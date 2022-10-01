New Sandy Arts program teaches singing skills to elementary age kids

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

Sandy Arts Guild is starting a fall program for kids that focuses on music and vocal skills. Singing Adventure for Kids opened registration for their six-week-long course in September. The workshops are geared toward kids in first through fifth grades.

“The idea for this came about because we were looking at the arts programs we have in Sandy. There’s youth theater in the spring and a showcase in the summer. But we had a hole in the calendar for fall, so this was a perfect fit,” said Allison Klippel Dodge, director of the new program.

Dodge sees a lot of kids who love music and performing, but are still learning the skills necessary to perform in community shows.

“They don’t quite have the experience because they’re so young. This program was created to provide that opportunity,” Dodge said.

Workshops are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. from Oct. 4 to Nov. 10. A performance for families will be Nov. 12. All practices and the performance are held at the Theater at Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South.

“This will be like a class, but also just a fun program. Kids will learn about the basics of singing on their own and in groups. They will get to prepare songs to perform for their families on Nov. 12,” Dodge said.

The music includes Broadway show tunes, Disney songs and fun pop music. Registration is through the Sandy Arts Guild website, though the program is full at the time of writing.

The cost is $40, with need-based scholarships available. There is a mandatory attendance policy due to the short six-week run.

For possible wait list openings, information about next year’s program, or other questions, email [email protected].

Dodge knows firsthand what it’s like to grow up loving music and wanting to perform. She started in youth theater in 2012 and performed in many community theater productions, including Sandy’s recent production of “Crazy for You.”

Ten years on, she has a degree from Utah State University in vocal performance. She’s active with the Sandy Arts Guild and has moved into production and directing in addition to performing.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this new program. I’ve been coming back to Sandy Arts for years because I love it. I know the kids will love it, too,” Dodge said.

The Sandy Arts theater world is competitive. But this program aims to create a safe environment where no previous music experience is necessary and kids can register regardless of ability.

“The kids will learn a variety of songs in a group, while gaining skills and experience to boost their confidence and prepare for future musical opportunities,” Dodge said. “This is a great place for kids to learn new skills and make new friends. Once we posted on social media that we were starting this program, parents were excited to have something for their younger kids.”