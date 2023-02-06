Sandy runners help team to national championship

Sandy’s Bridget Smit (fifth from left) and Lydia Bell (third from left) helped their 13-14-year-old girls team to a national championship at the USATF Junior Olympics National Championships in College Station, Texas, Dec. 10. Bridget placed 84th among the 333 runners and finished in the sixth position on the seven-member Wolfpack Running Club Utah squad while Lydia came in 107th to round out the team’s placements. Sandy’s Teagan Harris and Matthew Coop earned All-American status in the meet—Teagan in the 11-12-year-old division, finishing seventh out of 350 runners, and Matthew in the 9-10-year-old race with a 22nd-place showing among 308 runners. Matthew’s finish helped his squad, which also included Sandy’s Juan Mey, Nixon Rowe, Brock Madsen and Cooper Madsen, to a fourth-place finish. Other Sandy participants at nationals for the Wolfpack RC Utah program were Kathleen Mullen and Gabrielle Bealle who helped their team to a seventh-place finish in the 9-10-year-old division—just 20 points out of first place in the tight race. Also competing at nationals were Sandy residents Anneliese Mennitt, who came in 48th in the 8U event, Cooper Bullock (96th, 8U), Matthew Wong (117th, 8U), Zach Bealle (198th, 8U), Isaak Knutsen (258th, 13-14-year-olds) and Thomas Wong (351st, 13-14-year-olds). (Photo courtesy Teren Jameson)