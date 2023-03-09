After semifinal run a year ago, Alta lacrosse returns several stars

After semifinal run a year ago, Alta lacrosse returns several starsMar 09, 2023 10:00AM ● By Travis Barton
Berkley Horoba returns for his senior season a year after tallying 61 goals and 86 assists and was named first-team all-state. The Hawks open the season at neighbor, rival and powerhouse Corner Canyon on March 14 at 7 p.m.
Deacon Mearian is part of a returning group of contributors for the Alta High boys lacrosse team that includes Berkley Horoba, Mason Egan, Ben Johnson and Braxton Horoba.
Longstick middie Ben Johnson scoops the ball during the semifinal loss to Alta at Westminster’s Dumke Field. Alta finished the year 15-4 going undefeated in region. The squad’s only losses were to Olympus (twice), eventual 5A winner Park City and Colorado-based Cherokee Trail.
2023 Schedule
March 14 @ Corner Canyon
March 16 vs Mountain View
March 23 @ Timpview
March 28 vs Jordan
March 30 @ Lehi
April 4 @ Servite (California)
April 5 @ JSerra Catholic (California)
April 13 vs Orem
April 18 vs Timpanogos
April 19 @ Park City
April 20 @ Mountain View
April 27 vs Timpview
May 2 @ Jordan
May 5 vs Lehi
May 9 @ Orem
May 11 @ Timpanogos