After semifinal run a year ago, Alta lacrosse returns several stars

Berkley Horoba returns for his senior season a year after tallying 61 goals and 86 assists and was named first-team all-state. The Hawks open the season at neighbor, rival and powerhouse Corner Canyon on March 14 at 7 p.m.



Deacon Mearian is part of a returning group of contributors for the Alta High boys lacrosse team that includes Berkley Horoba, Mason Egan, Ben Johnson and Braxton Horoba.

Longstick middie Ben Johnson scoops the ball during the semifinal loss to Alta at Westminster’s Dumke Field. Alta finished the year 15-4 going undefeated in region. The squad’s only losses were to Olympus (twice), eventual 5A winner Park City and Colorado-based Cherokee Trail.





2023 Schedule



March 14 @ Corner Canyon



March 16 vs Mountain View

March 23 @ Timpview

March 28 vs Jordan

March 30 @ Lehi

April 4 @ Servite (California)

April 5 @ JSerra Catholic (California)

April 13 vs Orem

April 18 vs Timpanogos

April 19 @ Park City

April 20 @ Mountain View

April 27 vs Timpview

May 2 @ Jordan

May 5 vs Lehi

May 9 @ Orem

May 11 @ Timpanogos



