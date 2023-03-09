 Skip to main content

Sandy Journal

Defending champs Alta back on the field

Mar 09, 2023 10:05AM ● By Travis Barton

Preston Ludlow returns for the defending state champion Alta High soccer team. Ludlow was the second-leading scorer on the team last year. The Hawks, who went 18-2 a year ago en route to another state title, lost some senior offensive production from the likes of Carter Bell, Jack Johnson and Faris Kurdi but return Ludlow, Lincoln Eberhardt and goalkeeper Thiago Moreira. 

 

Lincoln Eberhardt is one of the returning seniors for the Hawks and head coach Mackenzie Hyer’s team. 

Today, Sports MAR 2023
Jack's Fence Repair

 

Upcoming Events Near You

 

Sandy City Newsletter

MARCH

Read It Now

Archives
Newsletter

 

Follow The City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Sandy Journal on Facebook