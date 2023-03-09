Defending champs Alta back on the field

Preston Ludlow returns for the defending state champion Alta High soccer team. Ludlow was the second-leading scorer on the team last year. The Hawks, who went 18-2 a year ago en route to another state title, lost some senior offensive production from the likes of Carter Bell, Jack Johnson and Faris Kurdi but return Ludlow, Lincoln Eberhardt and goalkeeper Thiago Moreira.



Lincoln Eberhardt is one of the returning seniors for the Hawks and head coach Mackenzie Hyer’s team.

