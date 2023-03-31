Utah’s donations to Ukraine are being distributed reports Miller Foundation

It’s been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the humanitarian crisis is still at the forefront of the news. Concerned Utahns donated to the Driven to Assist fundraiser in 2022, and the Miller Family Foundation reported on Feb. 23 that those donations have reached Europe and been distributed.

“The Miller Family Foundation delivered four shipping containers filled with donated supplies to Constanta, Romania between November 2022 and January 2023. The… Driven to Assist… donation drive raised $4 million and collected 250 pallets of donated goods to benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine, many of which were included in this recent and timely delivery,” a press release from Feb. 23 stated.

From Constanta on the Black Sea, the supplies traveled more than 300 miles north to Suceava, Romania where there is a humanitarian distribution hub, according to Mircea Divricean. Divricean is the Honorary Consul of Romania to Utah.

Suceava is about an hour away from the Ukrainian border and positioned to help those fleeing from Ukraine into Romania and nearby Moldova. Donated supplies included coats, blankets, gloves, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.

The Foundation reported that the supplies “arrived in time to help and comfort refugees during the cold winter months.” They also said Divricean “worked directly [with] and helped facilitate and coordinate the partnership with the Romanian government and Romanian Counterpartscounterparts” to distribute donations to refugees.

“The people of Utah came together in a time of need to try to bring love and warmth to the

people of Ukraine. As the aid from Utah has made it to the European Union Humanitarian HUB in Suceava, Romania, I am very happy to know those donations will come at a critical time to help and support Ukrainians in need,” Divricean said.

The complete press release is available on the Miller Family Foundation website, www.lhm.com.driven-to-assist. It reports that 90% of donations given were $100 or less.

Those searching for ongoing local ways to help Ukrainians can check the Utah Ukrainian Association, the Community Foundation of Utah (which worked with Driven to Assist) and Catholic Community Services of Utah.

A resource guide has also been created by the Utah Division of Workforce Services for Ukrainians navigating life in Utah, and can be found at www.jobs.utah.gov