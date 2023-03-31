Sandy sponsored Earth Day cleanup asks residents to make a difference April 22

All Sandy residents are invited to help with a spring cleanup for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. The seventh annual Earth Day event is run by the Dimple Dell Preservation Committee. This year they’ll meet at 2765 E. Dimple Dell Road at 8:30 a.m.

“We’re meeting at a different location this year because our usual place is getting some seasonal upgrades and work done. But we’re excited to see who comes out this year. In the past we’ve had up to 500 volunteers, and it really makes a difference,” said Joyce Walker, president of the DDPC.

The DDPC cares passionately about Dimple Dell Park. They were appointed by Sandy City to care for the recreation area and hold several events a year. The annual cleanup helps get the area ready for summer use.

“When we first started doing the cleanup, we had a lot of garbage to get rid of. We needed big trucks and moved out six tons of trash, including old couches and tires.

“Last year, we didn’t need any big trucks. Due to the efforts of the community, the park is almost free of trash. It shows that we’re making a difference,” Walker said.

The cleanup is held rain or shine, so Walker encourages people to dress for the weather in sturdy shoes, long sleeves and pants. Volunteers should bring their own work gloves, hard rakes, shovels and spades.

Trash bags are provided, and local businesses often donate drinks and snacks to volunteers. The area is known as the Dimple Dell or Monument trailhead. There is a dirt gravel parking lot and bathrooms nearby.

“You really are making a difference, and we want to see everyone there. So grab your work group, church group, family, neighbors, bowling league, book club—whoever you associate with to make this a fun morning,” Walker said.

Walker asks those that want to come with a group to call her at 801-598-1008 or email her at [email protected]ahead of time so she can give them a specific assignment.

The morning’s planned projects are painting foot bridges, restoring vegetation zones along the North Rim Trail, tree trimming and fire mitigation efforts. They’ll also be removing invasive weeds. Invasive species take over the wild areas and divert nutrients from native plants.

“Come ready to learn about which plants here are invasive and how to remove them. We’ve had a lot of success with this. Now that people are educated, they remove the plants on their own when they’re out enjoying the park, which helps a lot,” Walker said.

There will also be an opportunity to reseed areas with native plants. If you’d like to help with that, please bring a spade.

“This is a very organized event, but the thing we really need is for people to bring their own tools—we only have so many of those. Tools that can dig out plant roots are especially helpful,” Walker said.

The cleanup is supported officially by Salt Lake County Parks, Sandy City Parks, Sandy Police and Fire Departments, and public utilities. Animal services and other groups will also have education booths there.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski is deeply involved with the DDPC. She’s an avid horseback rider who promotes use of the Dimple Dell area. She’s also a regular at the annual cleanup events and asks that Sandy residents come help.

“As we all know, many hands make light work. It’s amazing what we can do when we come together as a community. This is a wonderful chance to beautify our neighborhoods and parks and meet our neighbors,” Zoltanski said. “I encourage everyone to get involved.”