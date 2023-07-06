Your name here: Sponsorship opportunities available for new sports center

If a 42-year-old human wants a facelift, it will cost them around $8,000. If a city wants to give their 42-year-old sports center a facelift, it will cost more. Upward of $40 million more.

The Alta Canyon Sports Center has neared the end of its lifespan and in October 2021, an infrastructure consulting firm called AECOM presented four concepts. Two concepts explored how to renovate the existing structure and two looked at new construction. After months of deliberation, the Sandy City Council voted to pursue the “Option D” rebuild concept, which calls for a newly constructed facility at the corner of 2000 East and 9510 South with a dynamic two-story entrance and a plaza connecting the building to the existing outdoor pool. The parking lot and tennis courts would also be reconfigured.

The total project cost for “Option D” is estimated at $39,347,000—and that’s without an optional pool cover for an extra $3,900,000. But rebuilding is not necessarily more expensive than renovating. The cheapest option was estimated to cost a little over $36,000,000 and doesn't account for hidden costs that could arise.

“I’ve done enough remodeling of homes in my personal life,” said Councilmember Marci Houseman in 2022. “It always costs more than you anticipate.”

In September 2022, the council set aside $3 million for the design of Alta Canyon. An approved resolution also declared the intention of budgeting up to $20 million toward construction of the center in the future, but that still leaves more than half of the projected budget to raise. Meanwhile, Sandy has two other high priority capital projects on the horizon: Fire Station 31 and phase three of the Public Works building.

“Of the three projects that have been prioritized by the council, the most expensive need is Alta Canyon,” Houseman said in a newsletter to her constituents. “It is also the only project that has the option of pursuing funding via naming rights, grants and public/private partnerships…offering us the opportunity to complete the project at no additional cost to taxpayers.”

In May the council, acting as the Alta Canyon Recreation Special Service District Board of Trustees, officially issued a request for proposals for the naming rights to the redesigned sports center. The council is accepting proposals from as many as five sponsorships of the new center and various amenities. Interested sponsors will have the opportunity to place their name on the entire center or specific areas, such as the aquatics center with the iconic outdoor pool, or other attractions.

The concept of offering naming rights is familiar to Utahns who are thrilled that the Jazz will once again play at the Delta Center. But it’s less common for smaller, public facilities.

Of the 10 regional recreation centers that AECOM reviewed in its market analysis, two include major donors in their name: Holladay Lions Recreation Center and the JL Sorenson Recreation Center in Herriman, both built and operated by Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. The Holladay Lions Club donated an unspecified amount to help construct the original phase of the facility, according to its website. The JL Sorenson Recreation Center cost $26.2 million when it opened in 2011. According to a story published in the Salt Lake Tribune, the project was paid for with $20 million from the Zoos, Arts and Parks (ZAP) tax. The remainder came from a $5 million donation from the Sorenson Group and $1 million from the Jordan School District, which uses the center for swim meets.

“We’ve looked at ZAP funds,” said Dan Medina, director of Sandy City Parks and Recreation, in 2022. “We can only get small amounts…major funds go to the county facilities.”

Councilmember Cyndi Sharkey proposes raising $15 million in naming rights, spread across several sponsors.

“The new recreational attractions will enhance visitation and visibility of the center,” according to the request for proposals issued by the council. “The center will feature modern design elements and increased capacity, resulting in a community gathering spot.”

The press release goes on to say that the request for proposals gives entities the opportunity to invest in a community asset and “create positive relationships between Sandy residents and visitors through marketing, advertising, hospitality, promotional opportunities and name recognition.”

A review committee will begin assessing proposals in August and make recommendations to the council. Proposals will be accepted until naming rights are awarded. λ