Brookwood community engages in art, supports school curriculum programs

Brookwood fifth-grader Estelle Sharp was excited to check out all the artwork at Brookwood’s Art-a-Palooza.

“I liked all the glow in the dark art in the room,” she said. “It’s really cool.”

She and her mother, Lindsay, have come to the event when it has been held while Estelle has been in grade school. This year, her mom purchased her daughter a ticket to the fifth-grade experience, Day in Japan, as Estelle was excited to learn origami and sample traditional foods.

Art-a-Palooza is an opportunity for families to come together to support the school and the arts. The event had student art displays as well as hands-on art opportunities, with stencils, beads, scratch art and more.

In conjunction, the 11th-annual silent auction was held with 139 donations that filled themed baskets, from winter tubing adventures to car cleaning supplies to pampering pooches—and even some Art-a-Palooza-at-home activities.

Like Estelle, families could also purchase several student experiences such as a Pete the Cat pizza party, a mock campfire, floor hockey games, a “jump and jam” with jump roping, jammin’ to music and bread and jam as well as others.

“We don’t do a book fair in the spring so during parent-teacher conferences we have Brookie’s market, which is treats and toys that the kids can come and choose, and then, as part of our school fundraiser, we have our silent auction and the most popular part, our tickets to experiences,” said Megan Olson, school community council fundraising chair. “The kids are excited; they love the teacher experiences which bring memories they’ll have forever. It’s a good bonding experience for our teacher and students outside of the normal classroom.”

The experiences also extend to a picnic with the principal and being a custodian for the day. Parents could try for a reserved parking spot and front row seats to school events and concerts.

This year, Brookwood raised about $17,000, surpassing its goal of $12,000.

Olson said that the money is used for several school programs.

“We have Math Olympaid, Monster Math, chess club, spelling bee, geography bee, debate, hands-on science and we support other curriculum enhancements,” she said.

Brookwood began its Art-a-Palooza in 2010 after Canyons School District asked schools to focus on the arts.

It was an annual event until 2021, when it wasn’t held out of safety and health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Art-a-Palooza returned, the format changed from one night to two, allowing a constant flow of families during the parent-teacher conferences, and more opportunity for student engagement and families to support the school. The online bidding component to the silent auction also was added. λ