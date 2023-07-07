‘Quilting isn’t just for grandmas’ say Sandy quilters at expo

Anna Dean understands there are stereotypes associated with quilting. But since she’s run Rocky Mountain Electric Quilters in Sandy with her husband Jason and her mom Lisa Rogers, she’s learned those quilting stereotypes don’t apply any more.

“We bought the store five years ago, and I’ve learned that quilting is so much more than people might assume. We have lots of young, upbeat and modern patterns and fabrics in our store. The sewing community is such a fun one, and it’s full of people of all ages and both genders,” Dean said.

Rocky Mountain Electric Quilters, My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe and Quilts on the Corner all had booths at the Quilt and Craft Expo in May at the Sandy Expo Center. The annual three-day event drew diverse crowds interested in fabric, technology, patterns and techniques.

“Quilts are useful, but they are also works of art. Our lives are so busy and we all need a creative outlet. Find your local quilt shop, and you’ll find your group. This is for everyone,” Dean said.

Jumping into the quilting world—with its own vocabulary and culture—can be daunting. But most stores offer classes for even the most timid beginner.

“We wanted to create a culture of friends and a gathering place, not just a ‘store’ and a ‘customer,’” said Allison Hoth. Hoth is director of sales and marketing for My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe. There are three locations, including one in the Quarry Bend shopping area of Sandy.

“We love having events and classes. Our motto is ‘sewing where you’re at,’ which means we want anyone who has even an inkling of curiosity, even if you’ve never touched a sewing machine, to come in and see what it’s all about,” Hoth said.

The booth for My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe was an “open plan” set up to look like a shop. They sold fabric and patterns and had several machines to try.

“This is what you can expect from our store. It’s like a ‘sewing machine café.’ Come in and try the machines, do a make and take, and have the experience,” Hoth said.

Machines are often a big part of any quilting store. Most stores are “authorized dealers” for a certain company. Rocky Mountain Quilters sells Pfaff, Viking and Husqvarna sewing machines, and Gammill long arm quilting machines.

My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe sells Babylock sewing machines and sergers, and Handi Quilter long arm quilting machines.

Quilts on the Corner was another Sandy business at the Expo. Owners Renae and Mike Haddadin set up shop in Historic Sandy after they got a grant to restore the old bank building. Renae Haddadin specializes in long arm quilting and finishing services.

“I had been doing it in my house since 2002 and won awards at quilting shows, so I started teaching as well. There are so many benefits to a local shop like ours—we support our customers and really know them,” Renae Haddadin said.

Utah has had a quilt guild since 1977 and they use stores for meeting places. The Utah Quilt Guild set up dozens of display quilts at the expo. For more information on local groups, look up the Sandy Stitchers or the Utah Quilt Guild.

Haddadin is up the street from another Sandy quilting staple, Quilts, Etc. “We have a great relationship with their store. They sell fabric and teach quilt making, we’re more about finishing the quilt and teaching long arm skills,” Haddadin said.

Haddadin is optimistic about the future of quilting as a strong business. “Last year was our best ever, and we expanded our shop to 5,000 square feet. We’re seeing a lot of young people quilting,” Haddadin said.

“It’s true that people who are retirement age get into it, but crafty people do crafty things, no matter their age.” λ