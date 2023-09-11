Jordan girls tennis gears up for new region, new opportunities

It’s been a rough go for some sports at Jordan High School in recent years. The girls tennis team has felt some of these struggles. Part of the reason for this has been the region in which Jordan has competed. The Beetdiggers have gone up against some strong opposition.

But relief could be coming this year as the Beetdiggers move down to Class 4A’s Region 10.

Head girls tennis coach Matthew Bell has been eager to be a part of the new region and see what his squad can do.

“I’m excited about a new region and for the varsity players that have been working hard to prepare for the season,” he said. “We expect to be in the mix for a region title and to qualify every position for the state tournament.”

Bell is bullish on his three captains—seniors Sarah Cowdell, Tori Roper and Ella Bradshaw—not just because of their abilities on the court but because of their leadership qualities and how they are bringing the girls together.

“They lead the team and carry on great traditions for team dinners and activities,” he said of the trio.

Cowdell, along with junior Olivia Hill, are year-round tennis players who have dedicated much time and effort to improving. Bell said they are “the two players we will lean on, and they will help to elevate their teammates along the way.”

The move to Region 10 puts Jordan on a more even playing level than it had been previously. However, there are still challenges. The Beetdiggers now have some more travel, as opponents now include teams such as Stansbury, Tooele and Park City. Cottonwood, Hillcrest, Murray are the other region foes. There is also some uncertainty, as most of the Region 10 teams are schools Jordan hasn’t faced.

Plus, Bell said playing in the summer can also be difficult, as the weather acts as an opponent too.

“To be successful the team will need to endure the heat,” he said. “We have the talent, but the sunny weather tends to test your grit.”

Jordan competed in August and will have region matches in September. The Class 4A state tournament will be held Sept. 23 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. λ