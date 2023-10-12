Former Challenger School demolished

It’s the end of an era.

The former Challenger School that had educated thousands of students at the 1000 East location in Sandy is no more.

Crews in mid-September demolished the school building that opened in 1981.

A new Challenger School with 52,000 square feet opened in August 2022 at 10650 S. 700 East, three blocks west of the former school site. More than 600 students, from preschool through eighth grade, attend the 30-room private school.

“Now that Challenger’s new state of the art facility on Seventh East is operational, old preschool and elementary structures at 10th East that had outlived their useful life have been removed,” said Matt Cooper, general counsel. “The remaining facilities continue to play a vital role in supporting various facets of Challenger School's broader operations, encompassing areas such as staff development, operational maintenance and logistical support." λ