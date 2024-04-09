High standards: Alta boys soccer aims for big things again

Despite suffering heavy losses due to graduation last season, the outlook is positive for the Alta boys soccer team. After all, the Hawks’ program continually strives for excellence.

“Alta soccer always has high expectations, and this team is no different,” head coach Mackenzie Hyer said. “We are a new team after losing 10 seniors last year, but the players are stepping up to the challenge and working hard at becoming a team.”

The Hawks went 14-4 last season and posted a 12-2 record in Region 8, placing second. The Hawks advanced to the Class 5A state tournament, falling to Wasatch 4-2. Alta moved to Region 6 this season. With its cast of many new players and starters, Alta started off 4-0, including 2-0 in league play. Alta beat West Jordan 4-1 on March 8, routed St. Joseph’s 5-2 on March 12, defeated Skyline 4-1 on March 15 and got by Olympus 3-1 on March 19.

In region play, Alta will play each foe twice, concluding with a road game at Highland May 7. The 5A playoffs begin May 10. The Hawks face both challenges and opportunities this season.

“We are in a new, tough region this season,” Hyer said. “We lost a lot of players, but it's nice to get to start fresh and reward the players that have been doing the work the past couple of years with varsity time.”

Hyer said the team’s strengths include not only soccer skills but attributes that help the players outside of the game.

“They are great soccer players but even better people,” she said. “Each player is excited for his teammate’s success and victories.”

Alta captains Justin Roberts, a senior midfielder, and Bode Bjerregaard, a senior defender, are great examples of effort and commitment. They also have the skill and talent Hyer is looking for all over the field.

“[Roberts] runs the offense as a center midfielder,” Hyer said. “He has a high soccer IQ and is so creative in his play. He leads by example and is great at bringing everyone together and including all. [Bjerregaard] runs the defense as a center defender. He is the best example of hard work and dedication to the team. He wants the team to be successful and is willing to do the work to make that happen.”

Through the first four games, Roberts led the team in scoring with five goals and five assists. Junior forward Josh Glazier had four goals during this span, while Ashton VandenBerg, a senior midfielder, added three goals and two assists. Three other players tallied goals during this span.

Hyer, in her seventh year as Alta head coach, has compiled a 75-22 record. In 2022, she guided the Hawks to the state championship, becoming the first female coach in Utah to guide an all-male team high school team to a state title. She is an Alta alum and played soccer for the Hawks. Hyer also coaches the girls team. About this particular group of boys, she had nothing but positive things to say.

“These boys are so fun to be with,” she said. “Snow, rain, wind, sun—it doesn't matter. They show up each day ready to work and enjoy being on the pitch with their friends.” λ