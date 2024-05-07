Purchase garden plants to benefit Jordan Valley students

Calling all green thumbs!

Jordan Valley School will hold its plant sale for the community beginning at 10 a.m., May 9 by the greenhouse on the east side of the school, which is located at 7501 S. 1000 East. The sale will go until 2 p.m. unless the plants sell out before that time.

The starts are mostly vegetables—varieties of tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, zucchini and squash as well as herbs, such as basil, parsley and rosemary.

The sale of the plants, which cost $1 per plant or six for $5, benefits both the school and Canyons Technical Education Center, said Stacey Nofsinger, Jordan Valley principal.

“It supports JVS with purchasing additional items students need to be successful throughout the year,” she said. “It benefits CTEC in that they are participating in something that serves others. (CTEC teacher) Dave Dau has been so gracious to support us while also giving his students something to feel good about.”

Last year’s partnership brought in about $1,500 for the students, who have severe multiple disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, seizure disorders, communication impairments, genetic disorders and syndromes, Deaf–blindness and students who are extremely medically fragile.

The project begins with CTEC students preparing the plants’ starts and growing them in their greenhouse. Jordan Valley students help with some preparations, such as filling the pots with soil, placing and covering seeds, labeling pots, and mixing the soil.

“It was awesome to have our older students helping gather plants and place them in people’s cars,” she said, adding that it provides them with work skill opportunities.

The goal at Jordan Valley School is to improve the quality of life for students, age 5 to 22, and their families. Students receive individualized instruction and related services to maximize their independence through acquiring necessary communication and self-advocacy skills, all while contributing to their community. λ