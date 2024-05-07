Middle school intramural champions crowned

Albion Middle proved its power on the court as it took four of the six championships in Canyons School District’s recent intramural three-on-three basketball.

Albion sixth-grade and seventh-grade girls’ and boys’ teams won the titles, while its eighth-grade boy’s A team came in second to Mt. Jordan. Albion boys’ B team was third.

The girls’ eighth-grade Indian Hills team beat Mt. Jordan to take the crown.

Seventh-grade girls’ second place went to Draper Park and Butler was second in seventh-grade boys. Mt. Jordan finished second in sixth-grade girls and Indian Hills was second for the boys.

Earlier this year, Indian Hills won the intramural chess championships, with 42 points. Albion followed with 39, and Midvale took third with 38 points.

In May, the middle schools are slated to compete in the coed soccer intramural championships. λ