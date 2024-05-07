Alta duo leading boys soccer team to another strong season

As you look at the latest high school boys soccer standings, you’ll see the Alta Hawks on top of Region 6. It’s a familiar sight.

The Hawks have long been established as one of the state’s top programs. This season has been no different. As of April 24, Alta was 9-1 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Hawks outscored its region opponents 22-9 during this span.

Though Alta has relied on a true team effort for its success, two players in particular have been leaders on and off the field. Seniors Justin Roberts and Thiago Moreira are big reasons why Alta is one of the favorites to capture the Class 5A state title when the playoffs start in mid-May.

Through 10 games, Roberts, a midfielder, was second on the team with six goals and led all Alta players with eight assists. Twice this season he had two goals in a game, and he registered two assists on two occasions as well. On March 8 against West Jordan, he had two goals and assisted on two more.

Meanwhile, Moreira, the starting goalkeeper, has a shutout to his credit. He has been excellent in the net and directs the strong Hawks defense.

Roberts began playing as a 3 year old. He picked up the sport largely because he had older siblings who played. Moreira was even younger, having started kicking the ball around at just 2 years old. His dad helped instill in him a love for the game and a desire to play.

Both players enjoy playing soccer for many reasons, but it’s the time they get to spend with good teammates that they

love most.

“I love playing with a team of my friends,” Roberts said. “The best thing about Alta soccer is the brotherhood and friendships I’ve built.”

“I enjoy the friendships and memories made throughout the years,” Moreira said. “The brotherhood is great. Everyone

gets along.”

Head coach Mackenzie Hyer depends on Roberts to help control the game and direct the Hawks’ attack. He’s a capable scorer and an excellent passer and distributer.

“I would say I’m more of a playmaker than anything,” Roberts said. “But I love scoring.”

As a goalkeeper, Moreira’s job is to keep opponents out of the net. He also makes sure the defense is in good position and has a unique view and perspective of the field. It’s like having a coach on the field. Moreira also said he helps motivate his teammates to always do their best and be up for each game.

“I talk a lot and help lead the team,” he said. “I bring energy to the team.”

Both players have high expectations as the season winds down. Alta currently sits at No. 2 in the RPI rankings. Barring an unexpected collapse, the Hawks should secure a first-round bye and a second-round

home game.

Winning state is an expectation.

Roberts and Moreira also have some lofty objectives for their individual games.

“An individual goal I have is to become 5A Player of the Year,” Roberts said. “As a team, we want to win state.”

Moreira has similar thoughts.

“My goals individually are to make the All-State team,” he said. “I want our team to go all the way.”

Despite their success as players and on the team they play for, Roberts and Moreira are humble and acknowledge there is more they can do to improve their performances and their efforts for the Alta team.

“I hope to become more of a leader,” Roberts said.

“I hope to improve everything,” Moreira said. “you can improve on everything, and that’s what I hope to do.”

The Class 5A state tournament will start May 10 at home sites of higher-seeded teams. The second round gets underway May 14, with the quarterfinals beginning May 17. The semifinals are slated to take place May 20 at Zions Bank Stadium, and the finals will be at America First Field in Sandy May 23.

Last season, as members of Region 8, Alta was second in the league standings, finishing 10-2. The Hawks were 14-4 overall. The Hawks advanced all the way to the state title game where they fell to Wasatch 4-2. Wasatch happens to be the only team ranked ahead of Alta in the RPI standings.

Roberts and Moreira are committed to doing their part to get the Hawks back to the finals and to go one step further than last season. Both players are also grateful for the coaches and other people who have supported them and guided them in their career.

“I credit my success to my amazing parents and coaches for believing in me and supporting me,” Roberts said.

Moreira also speaks highly of his parents when it comes to his accomplishments in soccer.

“My mentors are my parents,” he said. “They have supported me from the beginning. They always told me that I can do anything I set my mind too.”

The two seniors will soon conclude their Alta careers. They leave behind fond memories and a legacy of great play and leadership in a strong program. Roberts plans on serving a volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after he graduates. As for Moreira, he wants to attend college, though he hasn’t yet decided where to go.

Alta finishes the regular season May 7 at Highland. At press time, the Hawks were a game ahead of East in the Region 6

standings. λ