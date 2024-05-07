Sandy’s high school robotics teams thrive at regional qualifier

The Waterford School’s Ravens grabbed seven wins in qualification rounds and won four of its five playoff matches to be an event finalist Feb. 29-March 2 during the Utah Regional FIRST Robotics Competition, which was held at the Maverik Center.

They also received the Autonomous Award in Utah and at the Idaho Regionals, the Quality Award.

The school’s second team, First-Year Ravens, claimed five qualification round wins.

In FIRST Robotics, the teams first are challenged to build industrial-size robots following strict rules and limited time and resources, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team “brand,” and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.

Then, at the regional competition, they take part in Crescendo, this year’s game themed around music. It involves two alliances consisting of three teams each competing to perform various tasks, including shooting rings known as “notes” into goals, and hanging on chains at the end of the match.

Other Sandy teams competing in Utah’s Regionals include Alta High’s ICARUS INNOVATED, which secured eight wins in qualification rounds and was an alliance captain in the playoffs. The team won the Team Sustainability Award sponsored by Dow in Utah and at the Idaho Regionals, the Creativity Award sponsored by Rockwell Automation.

Alta High’s second team, the New Hawks, won five qualification rounds.

Jordan High’s Gravediggers recorded four qualification round wins.

Draper’s Corner Canyon High’s Charger Robotics won five of its qualification rounds while Murray’s AMES’ Amperes was awarded the “Quality Award” and grabbed two wins and Cottonwood High’s Underdogs won four qualification wins.

South Jordan’s Bingham High’s 8-Bit Miners won five of its qualification rounds and competed in the playoff rounds and Holladay’s Olympus High’s BityBots 8174 won four of its qualification rounds.

Midvale’s Hillcrest High’s Husky Robotics won a qualification match and received the Team Spirit Award. In addition, Hillcrest’s sophomore Senya Walker received the FIRST Dean’s List Finalist Award and will be attending the World Championships. The team received the same awards at the Las Vegas Regional contest. λ