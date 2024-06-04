Sandy Amphitheater’s 25th anniversary season to feature artists like The Piano Guys, Norah Jones

A recent recipient of “Best of State” Best Entertainment Venue and Best Event and Performance Venue, Sandy Amphitheater is gearing up for their 25th anniversary season which will run from May to September.

The amphitheater won the Best of State awards partly due to its extensive range of programming, as noted by the judges.

“Everything from national tours like John Legend, Norah Jones, Jack Black, Kelsea Ballerini… all the way down to local artists like Peter Breinholt and Ryan Shupe,” said Elyse George, Sandy Arts Guild marketing and development specialist. The amphitheater’s programming also includes community events such as the recent Jazz in the Park event and the International Folk Festival.

“We truly want as many different people to walk in the gates as possible and be as inclusive to Salt Lake and to Utah as we can,” George said.

Another contributing factor to the amphitheater’s award was the exceptional patron experience it offers—parking is free for concertgoers, attendees are allowed to bring in food and sealed drinks, and the amphitheater even accommodates food delivery services.

The amphitheater received $460,000 from the Tourism, Recreation, Culture & Convention Support Program (TRCC) to improve guest services at the end of 2022. The funding has facilitated venue upgrades like seat replacements, bathroom and water station expansions, and additional facilities for the artists and the crew. Currently, construction on the east hillside is near completion that will provide more concessions, guest service amenities, queuing areas, ramps, and space for patrons to simply enjoy the view.

Kicking off the concert season on May 18, the free “Jazz in the Park” event featured top high school jazz bands from Utah, including Lone Peak, Westlake, Lehi, Brighton and Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse. Hot House West, a professional western jazz band from Salt Lake City, headlined the event.

Other concerts this season will feature artists like Norah Jones, Air Supply, the National Parks, and The Piano Guys. More artists and groups will be added to the concert schedule as the season progresses, and the updates will be published to the amphitheater’s website and social media pages.

The Sandy Amphitheater is located on the northwest corner of 9400 South and 1300 East and overlooks the Salt Lake Valley. The Amphitheater has a capacity of 2,700: 2,000 reserved theater seats and about 700 spaces on the lawn for blankets or lawn chairs.

More information regarding tickets, seating, parking, accessibility and concessions can be found at www.sandyamp.com. λ