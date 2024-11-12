Patrick Casaday awarded Sandy 2024 Noal Bateman Service Award

Patrick “Pat” Casaday’s youngest daughter, Kayley Zenger, remembers a camping trip when a severe storm ripped apart everyone’s tents. Her father’s response, she said, was to quietly gather all the dental floss in the camp and begin sewing up the rips

and tears.

“There’s no more deserving man,” Zenger said of her father and his recent award. “He’s been the epitome of selfless service my whole life, but the kind of humble service he doesn’t want recognition for—getting this reward seems almost out of character, just because he finds more joy flying under the radar [and] making life better for other people without the notoriety of it.”

On Oct. 1, during a formal ceremony in his honor, the longtime Sandy resident of more than 40 years was awarded the 2024 Noal Bateman Service Award for his city and community involvement and worldwide service.

Bateman’s daughter MelRae Brown and her husband David Brown attended the award banquet in Casaday’s honor, along with several other Bateman family members and previous Noal Bateman award recipients.

Christine Edwards, Sandy City Council outreach and event coordinator, council office manager and organizer of the event, called the recognition the “city’s most prestigious award.”

“My motto throughout my life has been, ‘Service of others above service to oneself,’ and I have always tried to dedicate myself to serving other people,” Casaday said in a city video. “People in Sandy City are absolutely wonderful, and I think there are many well-deserving people of the Noal Bateman Award—I’m surprised, amazed, flabbergasted [and] overwhelmed I was the one that was picked to receive this.”

Each year, nominees are received through community recommendations and then one is chosen by Sandy City Council members and the Noal Bateman Committee, made up of previous award recipients.

Casaday received two nominations, one by Councilmember Marci Houseman of the Sandy City Council and the second by the 1992 Noal Bateman Award-winner Michael Coulam.

In Houseman’s nomination, she wrote, “Pat has served in our community for many years and in many ways…his compassion knows no bounds.”

Casaday has served his city, his community and internationally.

While serving Sandy City, Casaday served in roles such as a member of the planning commission, deputy city mayor and senior attorney, which he served as until his retirement.

Casaday’s career at Sandy City started after he retired from the United States Airforce where he served his country as a fighter pilot and retired as lieutenant colonel. He was actively engaged in several wars.

Within his faith, he and his wife served within his congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, Casaday serving as mission president.

He’s also been part of a plethora of committees and boards throughout the city, as well as service projects around the globe, including his most recent endeavors of installing a freshwater drill in a remote Kenyan village of 450 inhabitants. He organized the help of WHOlives, the Sandy Rotary Club and four other clubs in the valley and two nonprofits to complete the project.

“I know many of the people who have received the Noal Bateman award and they are, in my opinion, a class unto themselves, a class well above mine,” Casaday said. “There are many of our friends and our neighbors who are very deserving of the Noel Bateman award, certainly in my opinion, and more deserving than me. And I’m humbled and honored beyond words that you chose me. And again, I thank you.”

He encourages everyone to get involved in the community by starting on Sandy’s website and finding a topic of interest. He said that unity and working together creates a big impact.

“I’m reminded of the ‘power of we,’” Casaday said. “As we involve others, value their opinions, and gain their trust and support, we can accomplish just about anything.”

The Noal Bateman Lifetime Service Award was first awarded in 1986 to its namesake, Noal Bateman who was known as “Mr. Sandy.” Since it was created, it has been given to at least 37 individuals, recognizing those who have given prolonged service to Sandy and its residents.

Casaday described Bateman as “a good, gentle, behind-the-scenes service-oriented individual who always set his heart on doing good.”

Bateman lived all but the first three months of his life in Sandy, where he spent 70 years serving, per Bateman’s obituary. He held positions such as treasurer, councilman and mayor. In 2001, the Sandy Post Office was also named after Bateman before he died in 2006.

Tracey Cowdell, the Noal Bateman Committee vice president, said the organization gathers nominations from the community every year for the award. Anyone can make a nomination at www.sandy.utah.gov/2146/Noal-Bateman-Recipients.

“If you are out and about and you are in your community and you see good women and men who would be excellent members of this committee and recipients, please keep the committee in mind and look for opportunities to nominate those people,” he said at the event. “We need good nominees to be selected, so we have a great pool to choose from for future winners.” λ