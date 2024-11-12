Alta High students convey powerful messages through this season’s theatre productions

Theatre delivers a message.

That’s a point Alta High theatre director Linze Struiksma appreciates.

“I don’t know how to do a piece that does not stand for something,” she said. “Theatre, from Shakespeare to musicals, has messages to convey.”

Alta High thespians began their school year with a compilation of Shakespeare’s writing with a message based on equality.

“It’s not just gender equality, but we’re showing it through that lens,” Struiksma said. “We’ve strung together a speech a male protagonist gives and he riles up the city to stand up for justice. Then the whole entire scene freezes and rewinds to reset as a female is the main protagonist. She gives the exact word-for-word speech, but people respond to her differently because of her lack of power. It shows when a woman said something the same, she get less clout. We embodied that idea and at the end of our piece, both the male and the female protagonist come together to say not to hold judgments for any gender or group, and let people stand for what they’re speaking about.”

Twenty-nine student-actors took part in the ensemble, three students recited monologues, and two groups performed scenes at the 48th annual Utah Shakespeare High School Festival. In addition, Alta students competed in Tech Olympics. They also watched other high schools compete and saw “The 39 Steps” presented by the Utah Shakespeare Festival cast.

“Shakespeare went well; our ensemble scene was selected to perform in the showcase,” said Lindsey Cline, who is directing the school’s fall musical. “One of our students won first in makeup in the tech division and everyone in our individual events did an

awesome job.”

The cast of “Matilda” began rehearsals prior to the Shakespeare competition.

“They’ve already learned the music and we’re in the throes of blocking and choreographing; it’s exciting to see it come together,” she said about the cast and crew which includes more than 100 students.

Based on the book with the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda lives with her brother and parents, who are unappreciative of her. The 5-year-old bookworm uses her telekinetic abilities to overcome obstacles caused by her family and school, with the help of her kind-

hearted teacher.

The show will run at 7 p.m., Nov. 20-23 and again on Nov. 25 in the school’s Performing Arts Center, 11055 S. 1000 East. On Thursday, Nov. 21 the understudies will perform. Tickets are available for $9 on the school’s website, ahs.canyonsdistrict.org/, or $10 at the door. The opening night gala, which includes meeting the cast, refreshments and show tickets, is $16

in advance.

April Lund is the show’s music director while orchestral direction is under Caleb Shabestari. The choreographer is Alisa Horrocks and assistant choreographer is Addi Horrocks. The show’s assistant director is senior Nate Coleman and the stage manager is junior Millie Rawson.

“‘Matilda is a good fit for us this year and I love the message of building your own reality,” Cline said. “Matilda has a great line about how she learned her letters so she could read words, so then she could read books. The idea of building on your knowledge and building to create a chosen family and friend group, and the life and the reality that you want, is such a cool message. We’re conceptualizing that through building our set pieces out of blocks throughout the show.”

She said to prepare for the show, many students independently read the book and researched the film and stage versions.

“Our students do character research and analysis; a lot of them are very visual so they might sketch stuff out,” she said.

Cline saw one of the first previews of “Matilda” in New York City; it opened on Broadway in 2013.

“Whoever was sitting next to me was taking notes on the show to pass along and that was neat to see,” she said. “I’ve always loved the show, the music, the choreography. I remember sitting in the audience and thinking, ‘This is a neat show.’ When they got to the school song, which is a third of the way through Act One, I was like, ‘This is amazing; it’s the best thing ever.’ So I’ve wanted to be involved with the show for a long time; I’m excited with this amazing group of students, we’re able to create the characters and bring them to life.”

Following the musical will be “Metamorphoses” by Mary Zimmerman, which premiered in 1996 at Northwestern University. Struiksma will direct the show.

“It’s one of my favorite shows. I planned to direct it back in 2020 and then COVID happened, so I’ve just been waiting for the right group of kids to do it,” she said. “This is a group that can embody the characters and need the message as well. It’s a group that’s not afraid of hard work and who are brave about making choices. The show is about Greek gods, and the myth surrounding love and relationships and how they all tied together.”

The show will be at 7 p.m., Feb.

19-22, 2025.

Struiksma also will direct the one-act for region competition in Maarch. State is in April.

Also in the spring will be the student-written murder mystery fundraiser. The school’s improv president and senior, Jason Seaman, is writing the original script that will be performed at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m., March 28, 2025.

In May, students will have a chance to produce and direct one-acts with the guidance of their theatre teachers. λ