Homecoming is heartwarming at Jordan Valley community

It was much like any other school’s homecoming. Royalty was announced, a dance was held and alumni returned.

However, this one was a bit more special.

First, Miles Askvig was crowned king and was photographed with his family. Then, with the entrance of the queen, Abigail Wilburn, her favorite song played — “This is Halloween” from “Nightmare before Christmas.”

Kira Wadsworth is a paraprofessional in the students’ class.

“Abby is our sassy one,” Wadsworth said. “She loves ‘Nightmare before Christmas’ so we listen to it almost every day.”

As the crown was placed on her head, her Jack Skeleton doll slipped from her wheelchair before it was gently returned. The staff had gotten it for her.

“Miles is our troublemaker. He likes the bangs and the knocking, but he has the best, most infectious laugh. They are both very fun,” she said.

Both students are graduating from Jordan Valley this year.

Jordan Valley students have severe multiple disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, seizure disorders, communication impairments, genetic disorders and syndromes, deaf–blindness and students who are extremely medically fragile. The goal at Jordan Valley School is to improve the quality of life for about 80 students, age 5 to 22, and their families.

“They love to talk to us through (adaptive communication) switches,” Wadsworth said. “They’re both capable of doing a lot of activities. Every week we have art class. Today, we patterned all these snakes out of colored paper and we made a book of colors a couple weeks ago. Abby’s good at art. Miles loves beating the drums. He has a shaker that we put on his wrist and shake.”

Then, there were pictures of the Wilburn family and a photo of the royalty with Principal Stacey Nofsinger and Canyons Board of Education member Kris Millberg.

The homecoming royalty’s teacher, Jenny Warner, wrote the introduction, which included, “When (Abby) smiles and laughs, she lights up the room and warms our hearts.”

She continued to say Askvig “is our wild man” who often rolls “Around in his wheelchair, looking for mischief. He is always ready for a good time.”

Then, it was back to dancing with family, friends and Hillcrest High’s Peer Leadership Team to the tunes played by DJ Brad Sa’u, who gave the school a special discount. Chick-fil-A, Crave Cookies and WinCo also gave donations so the dancers could take a break and have refreshments.

Paraprofessional Stephanie Porter had been dancing with Miles.

“I met Miles when he first came to the school and we clicked,” she said. “We’ve been best buddies ever since.”

Porter has seen him blossom during the five years.

“His left arm used to be curled. Now, he’s able to move it physically and he’s just a lover. He was adopted from the Ukraine and it was like he had never been socialized. When I first met him, he went from barely letting me touch him to now I can wrestle with him. He can move tremendously. His attitude, his health, everything has improved,” she said. “He loves school. It’s his favorite place. He’s the one person in the entire building who hates Fridays because he loves school so much.”

Wilburn came post-high school.

“Abby has become more vocal. She was a little shy at first and overwhelmed, but now not at all. She lets you know what she does and doesn’t like. She loves music and she’s a sweetheart,” Porter said.

It’s going to be hard for Porter at the end of the year when they leave.

"They're my favorite people on the planet."