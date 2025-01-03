Retired RSL goalkeeper Rimando named to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Nick Rimando could have accepted a scholarship to play football in college, but instead he chose soccer.

Twenty-five years after leaving UCLA where he played for the national champions in 1997 and after 12 years playing for Real Salt Lake, the former professional soccer player is glad he chose soccer.

In an announcement on Dec. 3, 2024, which surprised the veteran goalkeeper, Rimando learned he will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on May 3 in Frisco, Texas.

“I was here at the (American First) field doing an interview about my time here and wishing the (RSL) Academy good luck in their big tournament in California this weekend, when I was surprised,” he said about the announcement, with RSL administration orchestrating his family’s attendance. “It’s a really special moment.”

Rimando left college soccer after three years to turn professional. While at UCLA, he played goal when the Bruins won the College Cup; he also was a National Soccer Coaches Association of America’s second-team All-American in 1998, earned spots on the All-Far West region team twice, and was a three-time All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honoree.

After being drafted in the third round in 2000, Rimando played for the Miami Fusion, helping them win the 2001 MLS Supporters’ Shield. He played from 2002 to 2006 with D.C. United before being traded to Real Salt Lake in the winter of 2006-07.

In his first season with RSL, when the team played at Rice Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, he led the MLS with 146 saves in 27 games and was named RSL’s 2007 most valuable player. Amongst his achievements during his tenure with RSL, he was named Major League Soccer Cup’s most valuable player in 2009 and helped Salt Lake set a MLS record for fewest goals allowed in a single season (20 goals in 30 matches).

“From the get-go, I played for this club that really didn't have an identity at that early stage to building a stadium (in 2008), a culture, fans who believed and supported our team and the memories of bringing my family here, win or lose, it’s been incredible,” he said. “From when I was first welcomed to winning the 2009 MSL Cup to playing my last game in 2019 and being able to speak to my heart to the fans in the middle of the field, those are memories that are amazing. But even the losses, the big loss of the Champions League final, the Open Cup final, even those are memories that remind me of the hard work, the sacrifices, the times on the field.”

Although Rimando played for the United States national teams, two years on the under 20 team, and 16 years as a professional player, he appreciates his humble beginnings in Montclair, California.

“My parents coached sports, but neither of them played soccer,” he said. “They got me into everything, basketball, football, soccer, and I just gravitated towards soccer. I loved the game. I loved it was a team sport. I loved just running around; there are no time outs.”

When Rimando was 10 or 11, his team’s goalkeeper got hurt.

“That's when I jumped in goal,” Rimando said. “Since then, it’s where I was working. I didn’t want to play there at first, but when I was thrown in there, I loved it.”

Rimando chose pursuing soccer despite playing other sports and offers.

“I thought soccer would take me longer in my career,” he said.

And it did, being named an MLS all-star in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019 and appearing in (and starting in) 514 games, the most of any player since the men’s soccer league began in 1996. He also has records in the most minutes played, most saves, most shutouts and goalkeeping wins in league history.

Still involved in the Salt Lake community, a value instilled in him from his parents, Rimando offers advice to youth goalkeepers.

“Enjoy the moments — the good moments, the bad moments,” he said. “You don't get those back and learn from those situations. If it's winning, if it's losing, they all mean something in the end. Don't judge yourself nor compare yourself to somebody else. There are so many kids right now who see a kid make a team, if it's high school or club, and they just need to remember everybody has their own path. Just stick with it. If you love the sport, if you love college, if you love a subject, continue to stick with it. Everybody has their own path. Follow your own.” λ