Injury-plagued Larsen back on court for Hawks

As an athlete, few things are more frustrating than dealing with injuries. Alta’s Brooklyn Larsen has had her share of injury woes.

Larsen, a senior guard for the girls basketball team, knows what it’s like to play with pain; sit on the sideline, unable to compete; and work through the challenges of rehab and recovery.

This season, she’s finally getting a chance to play at full strength.

“I’ve been through a couple of things,” Larsen said. “Since I was 15, I have been dealing with some injuries. I have had five injuries in those past two years, and three that have required surgery.”

Her bad luck began her sophomore season when she tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee. As she recovered from that serious injury, she needed surgery just before the start of her junior year to remove hardware in her knee. In April 2023, Larsen dislocated her shoulder. Meniscus problems followed. After cleaning that up in August 2023, she worked hard to strengthen her knee and get back into playing shape. This past November, she dislocated her shoulder a second time.

Some athletes—perhaps many—might quit their sports altogether. But the resilient Larsen is moving forward with determination.

“I will keep on, because nothing is going to stop me from playing what I love for my senior year,” she said.

Before these setbacks, Larsen struggled with confidence. The injuries provided further hindrance. However, Larsen said she is making progress and believing in herself more and more this season.

“Even before my injuries, I hadn’t been confident in my abilities even when I knew that I was better than others or able to accomplish what was needed, but my brain wouldn’t let me,” she said. “This year, my confidence skyrocketed, and I feel a little better with going through mental exercises and different things like that.”

On the court, Larsen was third on the team with 5.8 points per game through the first five outings. Alta got off to a 1-4 start.

Larsen started playing competitively at age 8 when her parents signed her up in Jr. Jazz. Her mom was her first coach.

“I absolutely loved it,” Larsen said.

As a player, Larsen enjoys making a big play, helping a teammate and contributing to her team’s success. Her passion for basketball helps her fight through the struggles of her injuries.

“I really enjoy those moments when you do something right or you make a good play or swing the ball and someone is open,” she said. “It is a beautiful feeling when you realize that that was a beautiful play. Even if it is a bad game, and a play like that happens, everything is great. What motivates me to keep playing is my love for the sport.”

Larsen has a high IQ for the game. She sees the court well and is a good example to the other players. She has improved her ability to shoot and maintains a positive attitude, even when things aren’t going her way or the team’s way.

“As a player, I would say that my strength is definitely knowing when to make a certain play and how to do it, so court vision and making the right play,” she said. “I would like to say that I am a strong shooter this year as well. I feel that I also bring a leadership aspect to the team as well as a calming presence to the team when I am on the court.”

In this her final season for the Hawks, Larsen is working on improving her ball-handling and taking the pressure off other guards on the team. She said she is trying to “see things before they happen” and anticipate what other players on the court are going to do in certain situations.

In addition, Larsen has some other lofty goals for herself and her team.

“A couple of goals that I have for my team this season is to renew my teammates’ passion in playing when times get hard, as well as getting to the third round in the state tournament by getting stops, steals, assists, offensive rebounds and more,” she said. “My goal for this season is to be a good teammate and make the right play. The rest will come.”

Last season, Alta lost in the second round of the Class 5A state tournament to Region 6 rival Olympus, a team it had defeated twice during the regular season. The Hawks were 19-4 a season ago after going winless in 21 games in 2022-23.

Alta has some big games on the horizon, as region play begins after the New Year holiday. The Hawks also took part in the prestigious Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 18-21.

In any capacity, Larsen is eager to be there for her team, and she’s hoping she can do so without nagging injuries in her senior year for the Hawks. Once she graduates at the end of this school year, she hopes to play at the next level and further her education.

“For my post-high school plans, I’m hoping to get a scholarship to play college somewhere around Utah and the West Coast,” she said. “I’m not quite sure what I want to study yet, but I am weighing options between psychology, forensic psychology and kinesiology.”

Larsen and the Hawks play at East on Jan. 3 to tip off the Region 6 schedule. Alta will play each league foe twice before heading into the state tournament. λ