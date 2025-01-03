Community ushers in two new fire engines into Sandy Fire Station

Sandy community members gathered Nov. 23 to usher in two new fire engines into the community’s Fire Station 32 during an official and symbolic “push-in” ceremony.

Sandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie estimated anywhere from 200 to 300 people attended the event which pays homage to the beginnings of fire departments.

“It’s a symbolic way to pay homage to our ancestors, to the firefighters and fire departments that came before us,” McConaghie said.

He explained to event participants that in the 1800s when the first fire wagons would return to the fire garage, they would detach the horses and then manually push the heavy wagon and water tank back into the covered storage until the next need.

“This happens all over the nation, but that’s kind of the background of why we do it, and it’s the fun way to start out the new life of one of our engines and or trucks,” he said.

The two engines were specifically designed with Sandy in mind. The Responder, built in Florida, has modifications to deal with wildland fires and city fires and will be housed in Station 33. On the other hand, the Enforcer, built in Wisconsin, was optimized for the growing urban part of the city and will be housed in Station 35.

Both engines were bought by the city through Pierce Manufacturing which specializes in custom firetrucks.

In total, the engines cost $1.5 million, with the Enforcer being the majority at $900,000.

McConaghie said the specialized Responder will also be deployable to help nearby areas in Utah and neighboring states. With its enhanced capacity to hold water, nearly 250 gallons more water than other engines, and its off-roading capabilities, it’s an ideal candidate for rural fires.

Sandy’s new Enforcer is tricked out with a whole lot more storage space that will hold hazmat supplies and equipment, so first responders are well prepared for almost anything.

“It’s very palpable when you can actually show up and touch an engine, push it into the bay, ask questions, open the doors—you’re an immediate stakeholder, you’re an immediate fan,” McConaghie said. λ