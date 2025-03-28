Jordan’s unified basketball team fosters friendship and opportunity to students of all abilities

After sharing the ball all game, Jordan High sophomore Raul Galleguillos stepped up to sink a basket for the Beetdiggers, just like he was shown how to in practice. As a member of the school’s unified basketball team, he plays alongside students with and without intellectual disabilities. “My team tries their best and I try to help by passing everyone the ball,” he said. “The best part is having fun playing with everyone on my team. I hope we make it to state.” Galleguillos and his team recently participated in a multi-team tournament at Murray High, one of several held throughout the Salt Lake Valley, providing more opportunities for teams to compete. Supported by Special Olympics Utah and the Utah High School Activities Association, the program has experienced impressive growth and now features over 200 co-ed unified basketball teams in high schools across Utah. The state unified championship is set to take place in

