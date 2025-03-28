Mayor Monica Zoltanski proclaims the State of Sandy City ‘strong’

One of Sandy’s oldest landmarks, a 100-year-old London Plain tree found in the city’s historic district, was a guiding star in the mayor’s annual State of the City address given in February at Waterford School.

Sandy City Mayor Monnica Zoltanski recapped accomplishments of the past year and outlined the city’s goals for 2025, emphasizing the three main principles of protect, connect and create while outlining how this historic tree is helping drive the city’s vision for the future.

“In many ways, that London plain tree reflects not just the story of Sandy but the future of our community with its strong foundation that will carry us forward and carry you forward as future leader,” she said. “Like this mighty tree our city is thriving because we've been good stewards for its growth."

She noted the tree’s strength, longevity and resilience, all things that accompanied Sandy throughout 2024 and emphasized the thriving economic growth, public safety and security and community investment and connection.

Economic growth

The city experienced a significant "economic Renaissance," Zoltanski said.

In 2024, Sandy City issued over 2,000 building permits and approved 765 new business licenses.

“From the new Utah Hockey Club headquarters and practice facility at the shops at South Town Mall to the new Beehive Theater at Hale Center Theatre, cranes are rising dotting our landscape where dreams are taking place in 2024,” she said.

Public safety advancements

The previous year showed a downtick of 16% in crime across the city.

Zoltanski highlighted the past year’s projects in the fire department, such as the new Station 31, expected to open in the fall, and new fire engines.

New advancements in the police department were also addressed, such as drones, new replacement patrol cars and a growing police force.

Community investment and connection

The city has focused on creating spaces and opportunities for community connection.

Over a thousand residents participated in the General Plan update to shape the city's future.

Sandy City welcomed the MVP housing facility for the homeless, which recently hit its one-year mark of being introduced to the community.

The city also introduced a new Farmer's Market to cultivate a small town feel, along with Sandy’s normal events such as the balloon festival and Fourth of July celebration.

“To protect, connect and create and all those who adhere to those principles, I’m proud to declare the state of Sandy City is strong,” Mayor Monica Zoltanski said.

“The state of our city is strong because of our people,” she said, including “residents who build up neighborhoods, business owners who build up the local economy, the South Valley Chamber members who support our entrepreneurs” and “the volunteers who serve at our senior center, the library, our schools, the amphitheater and our arts performances.” All of “those who give their time so freely to our community.” λ