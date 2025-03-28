High school unified basketball provides pathway for athletes of all abilities

After a parade of student-athletes from Canyons, Jordan and Murray school districts, First Lady Abby Cox took center court.

“I’m so excited for all the work you’ve put in to be here that each one of you here is making a difference in each other’s lives,” she said. “Anybody who is experiencing unified sports is experiencing something that is powerful, that is changing our lives. It’s changing our communities and changing our schools. It’s changing the world because we truly see each other as human beings. When we truly look at each other with eyes of another human and understand each other’s hearts, we do change the world. You’re going to change everything. You’re going to make the world better because of who you are, because of the friendships you’re making right now.”

However, Cox wasn’t speaking to just any high school athletes.

These were players on unified basketball teams, where students with and without intellectual disabilities play side by side. The program, which has seen tremendous growth, now boasts more than 200 high school coed unified basketball teams. School districts have supported the growth of tournaments, expanding opportunities for students to compete.

This tournament, which featured two competitive games taking place on one of three courts, was held at Corner Canyon High in Draper.

The core of unified sports is simple: training and playing together fosters friendships and understanding, said Boston Iacobazzi, Special Olympics Utah’s college-growth coordinator for unified champion schools.

Brighton sophomore Adelaide Hoffman was on another court, getting ready to play.

“Jared (Denslow, special education teacher) taught me how to play basketball,” she said. “I’m excited; this is my first time playing.”

Devin Ambrossi, a junior and peer tutor at Brighton, said unified sports are meaningful.

“Unified sports is great because everyone gets a chance to participate, and it’s a safe space for everyone,” he said. “It’s where people can be themselves and learn new things. I’ve learned a lot about patience and kindness, and it’s made me a better person.”

Many players also credit their special education teachers and peers for teaching them the game of basketball.

Alta senior Joaquin Munoz also appreciates forming friendships through the program.

“We have a lot of fun and it makes me happy seeing them happy,” he said. “It’s great we’re getting to make new friends on teams from a lot of different schools.”

Even though Munoz plays hockey and is on the dance team, he also played unified soccer in the fall as did Alta sophomore Riley Dover.

“I like playing unified sports because I’m exercising and it’s healthy,” he said. “The best part is being with my team.”

Corner Canyon High senior Jordan Barlow appreciated the opportunity to play on his school’s team.

“I didn’t get to play on a team before this one; I used to just play at my house,” he said. “This team is fun because we include everyone. I like to pass the ball.”

His coach, Kelsie Wilson, praised Barlow’s team spirit.

“He passes it so everyone on the team has an opportunity to make a shot,” she said.

Corner Canyon junior Jackson “Blondie” Kennedy, who said he isn’t a basketball player himself, values the inclusivity of the team.

“I’m learning alongside them,” said the peer tutor. “We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to play. We pass, we shoot, do a lot of fundamentals, but we’re here to make everyone feel welcome, cheer everyone and have a good time.”