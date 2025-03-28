Ready to roll: Jordan boys soccer eager for 2025 season

A new season brings new hope to high school teams across the state. In boys soccer, the Jordan Beetdiggers have plenty of optimism for 2025.

Jordan is coming off a 5-5 record in Region 10, which landed the team in a tie for third place, four games in back of the league champion, Layton Christian. Overall, Jordan went 5-10, having dropped all five of its non-region matchups.

But the Beetdiggers are optimistic and enthusiastic about their chances this season. Head coach Justin Jahnke likes what he has seen so far.

“The boys are buzzing about this season,” Jahnke said. “I can feel the energy at training. After our last day of tryouts, they were ready to get together and lock in. Our staff is excited; we have talent at all levels, and it’s a really exciting time.”

Jahnke hasn’t set a goal for a specific number of wins he wants his team to have or a goal for how far he hopes to get in the state tournament. Instead, the sixth-year Jordan coach is focusing on getting better each day. He urges his players to be strong leaders and help to build the Beetdigger program.

“It sounds like a canned response from any coach, but honestly, our goal is just to be better every game and training session,” Jahnke said. “My goal as a coach is to support these guys’ growth as players and young men, and I’m just excited to get the opportunity to do that. I expect my leaders to lead, our varsity team to be a good example for the younger guys and set and hold the standard of Jordan soccer.”

A successful season in Jahnke’s mind doesn’t necessarily have to be finishing at a certain place in the league standings. He wants his team to play hard and play clean soccer.

“For the season, I ask myself if we learned from each match, win or lose. If yes, and we could move on and use what we learned the next match or the next season, then that’s a success for me. I want to win; the boys want to win. Are we executing the small things and winning small moments in practice and games to do that? If the answer to that is more yes than no, then that’s a success.”

One thing is for sure, Jahnke will have a big senior class to work with.

Jordan has 12 seniors on the varsity roster, with 11 of those seniors now entering their third or fourth year with the program. On the other end of the spectrum, the Beetdiggers have a large contingent of freshmen. The present and future could bode well for Jordan.

“We are upperclassmen heavy, so they know my expectations and the standards here,” Jahnke said. “Another strength is our freshmen class. A big class of talented freshmen came in this fall; it’s awesome to see.”

In reviewing last season, Jahnke said his team struggled in close games, as the Beetdiggers lost twice in overtime and once in penalty kicks. He’s trying to figure out ways to instill more composure in the players and help them play their best in the clutch.

“I think we need to have the ability to put away close games this season,” he said.

Region 10 will not be an easy league this season, Jahnke said. Jordan won’t be able to take days off or overlook any opponent.

“It’s a tough region,” he said. “Murray and Layton Christian Academy are always tough opponents. Hillcrest, Cottonwood, Park City, Stansbury and Tooele are all great competition. We look forward

to competing.”

Jahnke has high expectations for the team and the players.

“As a group, I can tell how bought-in these guys are,” he said. “The captain votes will just be kind of ceremony, as everyone on our squad upholds our standards and they hold each other accountable. It’s really cool to see. They are a great group of guys that love soccer just as much as I do. It’s fun to be around them and to see them learn and grow.”

Jordan opened the season 1-1, with a loss to Class 6A opponent Corner Canyon, 3-0, and a 2-0 win over Highland. In the win, Kevin Rodea and Nathan Drake scored for the Beetdiggers, while goalie Kailyer Konold got the shutout. Rodea also had an assist to go along with his goal. λ