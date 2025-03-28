Donations needed: Help create a memorable prom experience for students with special needs

On April 30, more than 200 high school students are anticipated to attend the Canyons School District’s unified prom, where students of all abilities will enjoy a memorable evening of dancing and celebration.

Corner Canyon High junior Sasha Krull is one of the event’s organizers and is thrilled for her non-verbal sister, Savannah, a freshman, to experience some of the same fun moments she’s had.

“This is an event that’s a sensory-friendly prom,” Krull said. “Sometimes, a gen(eral) ed(ucation) prom has too much going on, it’s too loud. This is just something that is for them so they can have these experiences.”

As part of Corner Canyon’s Peer Leadership Team, Krull is helping plan the dance for Essential Elements Curriculum students, who follow grade-level alternate core standards designed for students with significant cognitive disabilities. The team is currently raising funds to cover costs for decorations, desserts, corsages, boutonnières, crowns and sashes for royalty, a photo station and more. Donations can be made at: https://sfnd.io/k78jp.

Corner Canyon special education teacher Kelsie Wilson said there will be alternative activities, such as balloon artists.

“We’re hoping to have more alternate activities as some of the kids don’t like to dance, but we all want to have a special night,” she said.

With The Ballard’s support, the venue for the event has been secured, and the students are also working to raise funds for its cleaning fee. Additionally, deejay Jason Gonzalez with Sound Lab Utah is donating his services, and Chick-fil-A has agreed to provide box meals for the attendees.

The venue was chosen partly because of the option to convert the bridal suite into a sensory room, offering an alternative space for students who may become overstimulated by the event. While students are encouraged to dress up, they are also welcome to come in comfortable attire.

“At unified prom, some of the things, like wearing headphones, are part of its inclusivity; no one’s going to give a second thought,” Krull said.

Wilson added that many of her students will bring dates, likely peer tutors, and may also participate in a daytime activity similar to other high school dances.

The theme of the prom, “Core Memories,” will draw inspiration from emotionally significant memories that shape an individual’s identity and viewpoint. Corner Canyon’s PLT plans to incorporate colorful balloons to symbolize these “core memories,” inspired by the 2015 Pixar movie, “Inside Out.”

For Krull, the dance represents much more than just an evening of fun.

“After they graduate, a lot of the kids in these classes are going to go to Life Skills Academy and life is going to change a lot for them,” she said. “They won’t be with their same general education peers they know here at school, but with others at other schools.”

Wilson also emphasized the importance of this gathering.

“Because they’re all going to be mixed in with each other, this is nice to have a fun activity for them to meet each other and interact with each other before they go to school together,” she said.

Those interested in contributing in other ways can reach out to Kelsie Wilson at [email protected] for more information. λ