Sandy's MVP facility hits year mark

Externally, there was an 8-foot wall constructed to expand exterior courtyard space, new asphalt, ADA stalls and mulch, along with a whole new configuration for smoother in-and-out flow for security at the entrance to the facility.

Other interior additions included an anti-slip surface, a heating/cooling unit installed in the communal space, directional signage and additional security cameras.

“Throughout the year, we’ve adjusted and made improvements,” said Laurie Hopkins, who serves as executive director of Shelter the Homeless and is the vice chair of the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness. “We have a year under our belt. There’s been so much ground covered and people helped.”

Goals for 2025 include stabilizing staffing, increasing engagement in behavioral health services and continuing to refine and add to the medical model established in the first year.







