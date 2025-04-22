Utah Chiefs of Police Association launches recruitment drive

As part of a multi-year effort to increase recruitment in law enforcement, the Utah Chiefs of Police Association announced a Find Yourself in Utah Career Day, set for April 30 at the Peace Officers Standards and Training in Sandy (410 W. 9800 South).

“We estimate that the State of Utah will need to fill 1,000 law enforcement vacancies by the year 2030. This compounds an already historically difficult hiring picture, with many of our police departments and law enforcement already operating short-staffed," said Chief Brad Bishop, president of UCOPA and chief of the Payson City Police Department. "Utah offers a multitude of opportunities and benefits, including sign-on bonuses and homebuying stipends for officers, making the American dream of home ownership a reality for a new generation that has faced difficulty. Speaking from experience, Utah is where you put down your roots and start a family, and I couldn't be happier with my decision to work in this great profession in this great state.”

Leaders and hiring managers across all aspects of policing, corrections, campus safety and law enforcement from large statewide agencies to small rural departments will be on hand showcasing their people, equipment and training.

There will also be representatives from the Utah Women in Law Enforcement, ULEAP (Utah Law Enforcement Administrative Professionals), and Mental Health Clinicians, along with many other critical non-sworn opportunities that support our public safety professionals.

Events will include SWAT team demonstrations, K9 search and rescue, drone operation and crime scene analysis among other things.

In a press release, UCOPA reported having more than 500 students registered since it began outreach to high schools and colleges a few weeks ago.