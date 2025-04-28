SLC Airport opens first of three Sensory Rooms for all passenger use

All passengers traveling through Salt Lake International Airport will now have the opportunity to step away from the noise, stress and crowds that come along with the hustle and bustle of traveling. The Salt Lake Department of Airports’ (SLCDA) first ever Sensory Room was unveiled March 3.

The Sensory Room is “the first sensory inclusive space at the airport to offer a positive experience for all passengers with a sensory issue,” said Nancy Volmer, director of communication and marketing for Salt Lake City International Airport.

Located in Concourse A (Gate A25; adjacent to White Horse restaurant), the Sensory Room includes ADA seating, bean bags, visual light panels, air walls and activity panels.

“We want our airport to be accessible to everyone,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Even in an airport as beautiful as Salt Lake City's, traveling can be noisy, crowded and stressful.”

SLCDA worked with KultureCity to design the Sensory Room with a team of medical professionals and neurodivergent individuals. As an inclusive space, the Sensory Room is intended to provide a secluded area for all passengers who may feel overwhelmed in the environment.

“One in four of us have a sensory need,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director. “For those individuals, traveling becomes stressful and overwhelming.”

Sensory regulation sensitives are common challenges for passengers experiencing autism, dementia and similar conditions. Sound sensitives are especially common for veterans and others who live with PTSD, older folks and young children.

“Sometimes, it may be difficult to regulate external sounds with internal feelings,” said Meg Raby, KultureCity’s sensory trainer.

In addition to the Sensory Room, the SLC Airport staff will be continually training on how to recognize and handle overload situations. They will be stocking items to be made available for passengers who may feel overwhelmed by the environment and/or experience sensory sensitivities or challenges including noise-canceling headphones, sensory bags, fidget toys, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

“The new airport has been designed to be adaptable and to accommodate people of all abilities and we continue to make improvements to achieve this goal,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director of SLCDA.

Even though the Sensory Room was designed for passengers with sensory regulation challenges in mind, all passengers are encouraged to utilize the quieter environment when desired. As Salt Lake City International Airport set a new record for passengers on March 2 (37,141), thousands of individuals are expected to visit the Sensory Room.

“We get to experience this moment with millions of people traveling with sensory challenges and needs,” Mendenhall said.

SLCDA plans to have three Sensory Rooms in the airport total as two additional rooms are continuing to be designed and remodeled. This is part of their mission to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience for all passengers.

KultureCity’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals with invisible disabilities by creating sensory-inclusive spaces. They have previously helped to develop Sensory Rooms in The Park City Library, Delta Center, Caesars Superdome & Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and Audi Field in D.C. Sensory Rooms have also been constructed in the Atlanta, Portland and San Francisco airports.



