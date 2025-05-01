Local therapist turns personal challenge into powerful advocacy

This article was written with the help of AI

David Dodds, Sandy resident and Murray business owner, knows firsthand that life's greatest obstacles can become powerful opportunities for growth and service. At 16, when most teenagers are dreaming of athletic scholarships, Dodds faced a pivotal moment that would reshape his entire life trajectory: losing his ability to play baseball due to retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive eye disease.

Diagnosed in kindergarten, Dodds gradually lost his vision, experiencing a defining moment during a night game when he could no longer track the baseball.

“I remember standing out there, and I remember following the ball, and then it hit the bat, and then I lost sight of the ball, and left and right fielders are running at me, going, ‘What are you doing?’” he said. “That was probably the first memorable moment I realized this disease is going to affect me in life.”

By 18, he had surrendered his driver's license, becoming legally blind. But for Dodds, this was not an ending — it was a beginning.

"I've got this moto that those feelings happen, but we're not going to let this beat us," Dodds said.

This resilient attitude propelled him through significant life transitions, from a successful retail career to becoming a licensed clinical social worker.

After working his way up to store director at Smith's Food and Drug, Dodds decided to reinvent himself. He enrolled in the Training and Adjustment Services (TAS) program, a rigorous one-year initiative designed to help visually impaired individuals navigate life completely blind. Remarkably, he completed the program in just six and a half months.

Social work, though, was never in his plans and essentially “found” him.

“I was looking more like a lawyer or some type of psychologist, the doctor route,” he said. “But when you're blind, you struggle just to figure out what kind of a field you could fit in, where you're not going to be judged, and can you even do that?”

He went the social work route because the field allowed him to interact with all of those other career fields he was interested in, and allowed him a meaningful way to help people.